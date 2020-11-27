Political analyst weighs in on President Trump's efforts to block presidential transition

OLMSTED CO., Minn. - President Trump's legal team suffered another blow in court. It comes as the president continues his claims of widespread election fraud while pushing back against the transition process.

KIMT News 3's political analyst Rayce Hardy says after a federal appeals court in Pennsylvania rejected a lawsuit there he believes the president's actions are now a gimmick to partly raise funds for the Republican party.

Hardy believes a majority of the funds won't be spent on the appeals court process but will be used for other purposes.

He also says when Trump won the election in 2016 he was given access to everything he needed to transition within 48 hours.

Blocking the transition process now is especially concerning as Hardy says President-Elect Joe Biden has round 4,000 positions he needs to fill.

"You don't get to step into the Oval Office after the inauguration on January 20th and people give you a bunch of time to catch up. The world just keeps going." He explained, "I think this is a fundraising gimmick, scheme, I really do. I didn't feel that way last week but I do feel that way this week."

President Trump has said he will vacate the White House on Jan. 20 if the Electoral College formalizes the victory of President-Elect Biden, which it is on track to do, in mid-December.