Political analyst weighs in on Biden's pick for running mate

MASON CITY, Iowa - We now know how will be on the ticket with Joe Biden in November.

Biden announced via Twitter he is chosing California Senator and one-time presidential candidate Kamala Harris as his running mate.

KIMT News 3 spoke with political analyst Rayce Hardy who tells us it could be a move by Biden to appear stronger on crime, as Harris was once attorney general in California and a district attorney for San Francisco. Biden's selection of Harris also fulfills a campaign promise to pick a woman and a person of color as a running mate. He also says she's a choice who would appeal to Democrats and moderate voters.

"We are in uncertain times politically and with Senator Harris you pretty much know who you have here. There's quite a bit of certainty with this choice," said Hardy.

In his tweet, Biden called Harris a 'fearless fighter for the little guy.'