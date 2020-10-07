Political analyst believes vice presidental debate takes on whole new dimension this election cycle

MASON CITY, Iowa - Political analyst Rayce Hardy thinks this vice presidential debate is of more importance than its predecessors.

The big issue: The ages of the presidential candidates.

President Trump will be 74 and Joe Biden will be 78 by inauguration day in January.

With the VP one heartbeat away, Hardy says Wednesday night's debate could give us a window into a Pence or Harris presidency, which he says could be a real possiblity.

"These are possibly a couple of years from now one of these two could be president or in 2024 they may be running against each other as the two nominees for the Republicans and the Democrats," said Hardy.

Donald Trump is the oldest president to have taken office, beating out Ronald Reagan, who was 69 years-old when he took office.