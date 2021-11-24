Political Analyst Rayce Hardy weighs in on local impacts of oil release

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Biden Administration recently ordered 50 million barrels of oil to be released from America's Strategic Reserve in an effort to help bring down energy costs.

The U.S. will be joining other major energy-consuming nations, including China, India, and the United Kingdom.

The "American Automobile Association" reports that gas prices are at around $3.40 a gallon, which is more than 50 percent higher than they were a year ago.

Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said 50 million barrels isn't a lot, in the grand scheme of things. On an average day, 100 million barrels of oil are used globally.

But, we will see some short-term effects locally.

Hardy explained that the oil release will cause an uptick in production, which will help stabilize the price of gasoline - for a while.

He expects the local impact of lower gas prices to be around mid-December, just in time for Christmas traveling. AAA estimates 53 million Americans will be traveling that time of year.



But, the decision has caused some disagreement between the two political parties on what it really means.

"After this announcement, the Republican party's statement was: these are just desperate efforts because things are going so poorly for the Biden administration. The Democrats are saying: this now really lets us know that we need to get away from fossil fuels. So now it's essentially come to a head here," said Hardy.

Hardy said the length of this downward pressure on gas prices will depend on the weather. If we experience extremely cold temperatures coming through, it could only last a few weeks.