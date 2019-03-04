Police write hundreds of tickets for snow ordinance violations

AUSTIN, Minn.- We've seen a historic snowy February and that's causing a major headache in Austin.

During the blizzard Austin saw 10.5 inches of snow.

They've declared a snow emergency but they've also got another issue on their hands, people not following the snow ordinance law.

Police Chief David McKichan says they gave out more than 600 tickets for people failing to park on the correct side of the road during the snow emergency.

“That a considerable amount of tickets. I can’t recall having to have issued these many citations in my time here,” said the Police Chief McKichan “The snow has really began to add up on our roadways.”

The city says it needs space for emergency vehicles and plow trucks to get through.