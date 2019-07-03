Clear

Police watching out for intoxicated drivers over holiday weekend

Iowa State Patrol and Minnesota State Patrol are stepping up patrols to find drunk drivers.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 11:25 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Police are warning drivers to stay sober when they hit the roads.  In both Iowa and Minnesota, state patrols are putting more manpower on the streets to catch drivers who may have had too much to drink.

On Highway 122 in Clear Lake, Iowa State Patrol had pulled over several cars, proof that they are keeing their eyes open for drunk drivers.

The extra patrols will last until July 7th.  

