Police watching out for intoxicated drivers over holiday weekend

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Police are warning drivers to stay sober when they hit the roads. In both Iowa and Minnesota, state patrols are putting more manpower on the streets to catch drivers who may have had too much to drink.
On Highway 122 in Clear Lake, Iowa State Patrol had pulled over several cars, proof that they are keeing their eyes open for drunk drivers.
The extra patrols will last until July 7th.
