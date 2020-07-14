Police, volunteers search for missing 10-year-old Iowa girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police and dozens of volunteers have been searching for a 10-year-old Davenport girl missing since last week.

The Quad-City Times reports that law enforcement officials searched an area along River Drive late Monday night after receiving a tip, but found no sign of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, who was last seen Friday on East 53rd Street.

Earlier Monday, dozens of volunteers walked through the woods of Davenport’s Credit Island looking for the girl.

Police have also searched the apartment of a 47-year-old convicted sex offender linked to the case in court documents for a separate charge. The man has not been charged in Breasia's disappearance.