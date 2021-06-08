Police trying to ID man who exposed himself to 3 female juveniles at park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are trying to identify a white male who exposed himself Monday at Quarry Hill in front of three female juveniles.

Police said it happened just before 10 p.m. when three females, ages 15, 16, and 17, were in the park walking on the trail near the rock well when a white male wearing all black ran by, exposed himself and began masturbating.

The girls ran off and called 911.

He was wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt and had short brown hair and a short beard. He's described as about 6-feet and 180 pounds.