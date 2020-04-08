Clear
Police to crackdown on Rochester parking violations

Rochester Police Department

Say "No Parking" rules still apply in the downtown area.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 1:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The city man not be enforcing the use of downtown parking meters but that doesn’t mean people can just park anywhere they want.

“We have recently seen a rise in the number of vehicles remaining parked all day in curbside pickup zones,” says Rochester Police Chief James Franklin. “We are asking the public to honor the guidance on the signs.”

That means there’s still no parking in loading zones, no parking zones, in front of fire hydrants, and at meters that have been signed or bagged for curbside pickup/takeout from local restaurants. Police say local businesses are depending on those parking spot for take-out orders under the current “Stay at Home” order closing most stores.

“We have asked businesses to begin reporting any violations and will work with the parking enforcement team to ticket any violators going forward,” says Franklin.

