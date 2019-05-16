Store leader: Bomb threat at Garner convenience store forces evacuation

Clear
Police tape is surrounding the Garner Kwik Star and multiple agencies are on scene.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 10:27 AM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 11:21 AM

GARNER, Iowa - Kwik Star in Garner had to be evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat, according to its store manager.

Ray Besco, the store leader, said his store was notified of a van with a potential bomb in it a little after 9 a.m.

Besco said they were able to evacuate employees and customers safely. 

A bomb squad arrived on scene around 11 a.m.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Garner Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol are all on scene.

“Kind of unexpected,” Besco said. “Small-town Garner, I wasn’t expecting anything like this.”

Garner police said the fire marshal is investigating. Police are asking everyone to stay 100 feet from the building.

Besco said his company’s plan of action helped everyone evacuate the building quickly.

“Locked up the store and now we wait,” Besco said.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

