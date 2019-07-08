Police tally up fireworks calls in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says instead of writing citations for fireworks violations, they decided to turn those calls into a teachable moment.

"We've really kind of taken a shot at this as education first and enforcement second, in trying to get that done, and I think we found a lot of people just didn't know what the expectation was," he said.

Authorities responded to 72 calls relating to fireworks since July 1st. Ten of those calls resulted in a verbal warning. Chief Brinkley says the number of calls they received was about half as many as last year.

"I think we're on the right track and I think the change in legislation from the council about where fireworks were available, along with the shooting times, certainly made an impact on the reduced number of calls for service that we've seen as a whole for this year," he said.

The city council made the changes to the fireworks ordinance late last year. They also banned the use of fireworks on December 31st.