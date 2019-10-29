Police surveillance results in drug charges against Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Surveillance at a storage unit led authorities to felony drug charges against a Rochester man.

Police said early Sunday morning at 3223 E. River Rd. NE, police were patrolling the area due to recent storage unit thefts.

An officer saw a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the lockers and located 30-year-old Joseph Carter.

A K-9 search of the vehicle turned up 5.32 grams of meth, a small amount of marijuana and meth pipes and pills.

He’s facing charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and two other drug charges.

Police do not know if he’s involved in any of the recent thefts.