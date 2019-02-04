Police still gathering information from brawl that resulted in injuries at end of NIACC basketball game

MASON CITY, Iowa - A brawl that ensued at the end of the NIACC and Southwestern men’s basketball game Saturday is still under investigation by the Mason City Police Department.

Police said Monday that no charges have been filed but they are still working to gather more information that stemmed from a fight that forced a heavy police presence and medics to respond to NIACC’s campus.

NIACC released the following statement Monday morning.

“There was an incident following the NIACC vs. SWCC men’s basketball game held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 involving fans and players. At this time the administration of both colleges, the Mason City Police Department, and the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Commissioner is sorting through the evidence collected during the incident,” the statement said.