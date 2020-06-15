Police seeking two suspects after early Sunday assault in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people were hurt and police are looking for two suspects in an early Sunday morning assault.

The Rochester Police Department says it got a call around 3 am of people outside an apartment building in the 900 block of Homestead Village Lane SE. The caller said the people were yelling and acting like they had guns.

Investigators say an argument between two women in downtown Rochester ended up in a fight at the apartment building. A 17-year-old female victim told police she got stabbed and officers say there was a cut on her lower back. Police say a 26-year-old male tried to break up the fight but the other woman said she would stab him, so he left. Officers say the male’s arm wound up cut from punching out a window at the apartment.

Both victims were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. Rochester police say they are seeking a male and a female suspect in this case.