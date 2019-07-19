Police see uptick in thefts during fair week

KASSON, Minn. - From the rides to the food, the Dodge County Free Fair is all fun and games for families. But, it's also a good time for thieves.

The fair brings in a lot of people which is why Kasson Police Department said they see an uptick in thefts from cars and yards during fair week.

It doesn't surprise fair-goers.

"People know that maybe people leave in a hurry and leave their houses unlocked and their cars unlocked," Leah Ness, a fair attendee, said. "Because we're a small town and some people do that."

"I just make sure my houese are locked, my cars are locked, windows shut, doors shut, and that kind of thing," Kara Mcnamara, another fair-goer, said.

This is what Kasson Police to do. While it may seem like common sense, it's a good reminder to lock all house and car doors before leaving for the fair. The department also reminds people to be aware of surroundings while at the fair.

The Dodge County Free Fair wraps up on July 21.