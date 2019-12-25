Police see an uptick in impaired drivers over the holiday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's no secret the holidays are a big time for travel and if you're hitting the road area police say you need to be on the look-out for hazards even if travel conditions seem okay.

The National Safety Council says traveling by car during the holidays has the highest fatality rate of any major form of transportation and a third of those fatalities involved alcohol so the Rochester Police Department is asking drivers to be aware on the highway.

Sgt. Steven Berry explained, "If you see people sleeping in their cars or if they're driving down the road and they're not maintaining a speed consistent with traffic or if they're weaving in and out of lanes those would be things to be looking for."

During the holidays officers see an uptick in thenumber of impaired drivers on the road. The department says if anyone spots suspicous or dangerous activity, call it in.

"Any drunk driver that's arrested is the lucky one that doesn't crash into someone or seriously hurt or possibly kill someone so everybody out protecting each other in the community makes the community safer for all the residents.," said Sgt. Berry.

And Sgt. Berry says even if the road conditions appear to be good that doesn't mean the coast is clear.

He added, "The roads seem safer but there are still a lot of shady spots with patches of ice here and there so people may be more emboldened to driver recklessly because they think the roads are better but there's still a lot of hazards out there."

You're also asked to carry an emergency prepardeness kit on you during the winter with items including blankets, water and a first aid kit.