Police say would-be burglar died after scuffle at Iowa dentist office

Authorities say a man suspected of attempting to steal items from a dentist's office in eastern Iowa died after scuffling with the dentist.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 8:09 AM

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of attempting to steal items from a dentist's office in eastern Iowa died after scuffling with the dentist.

The Telegraph Herald reports that police were called to the Maquoketa (muh'-KOH'-keh-tuh) office a little after 2 a.m. Monday. The dentist told officers that he'd been staying overnight in an apartment at the office and heard a noise. He says he found the man in the office's garage and tackled him. Maquoketa Police Chief Brad Koranda says officers found the dentist on top of the man.

Koranda says the man apparently had a "medical episode" during the struggle and died. An autopsy has been ordered.

