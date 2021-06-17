Police say woman hit by truck in Mason City has died

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police say the woman struck by a pickup truck at Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City has died.

Police say Dawn Merrick, 62 of Mason City, was struck on June 8 by the pickup driven by Christopher Rathfon, 35 of Omaha, Nebraska. Investigators say Merrick was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition until dying on June 10 from injuries suffered in the vehicle/pedestrian collision.

Rathfon was arrested for OWI, reckless driving, and serious injury by vehicle. Court documents say Rathfon took a breath test at the scene and it showed a blood alcohol content of .255, more than three times the legal limit.

Police say additional charges are pending and the matter has been referred to the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.