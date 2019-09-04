Clear

Police say woman died after crashing during chase

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 7:31 AM

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a woman died after her minivan crashed during a police chase in south-central Iowa.

Knoxville Police Chief Dan Losada said in a news release Tuesday that one of his officers tried to pull over the woman for speeding Tuesday afternoon in front of Knoxville Middle School. Losada says she accelerated away and eventually turned north on Iowa Highway 14.

The chief says the chase speeds exceeded 90 mph (144.8 kph) before her minivan ran into a roadside ditch north of Knoxville, hit an obstacle and then went airborne before crashing and catching fire. He says officers used extinguishers to put out the blaze.

The 40-year-old Marshalltown woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn't been released.

