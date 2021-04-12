Police say two men shot Saturday night in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police say they’re investigating the shooting of two people on Saturday.

Officers were called to West Park at 1st Street and North Jackson Avenue around 10 pm Saturday on a report of gunfire. Police say they arrived to find an empty car that had crashed into a utility pole and no one in the area.

The Mason City Police Department says about the same time its officers arrived at the park, a males in his early 20s showed up at MercyOne North Medical Center with a gunshot wound. A second gunshot victim, also a male in his early 20s, arrived at the emergency room about 20 minutes later.

Officers say they located a vehicle near the intersection of 6th Street and North Federal Avenue with several bullet holes in it. Investigators say it may have been driven there from West Park and abandoned.

Authorities say one of the shooting victims has been released while the other is still recovering at the hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department.