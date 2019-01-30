Mason City police say avoiding one crash led to another

MASON CITY, Iowa – A two-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital Wednesday.
Mason City police say it took place around 1 pm at the intersection of Highway 122 and Illinois Avenue. Police say an eastbound driver on 122 failed to obey the traffic signal and swerved into oncoming traffic trying to avoid an accident, but wound up hitting a westbound vehicle.
The westbound driver was taken to MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa for treatment of injuries. The eastbound driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic device.
The drivers involved have not been identified.
