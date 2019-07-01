Iowa police say toddler left in hot vehicle died at hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 16-month girl died after being left inside a hot vehicle in northwest Iowa's Sioux City.
The Sioux City Police Department says officers dispatched around 4 p.m. Sunday found the toddler unconscious. The National Weather Service says the temperature was 98 degrees at the time. She was pronounced dead later at a hospital.
It's unclear how long the girl was left alone in the vehicle. Her name and other details about what happened haven't been released.
