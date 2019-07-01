Clear
Iowa police say toddler left in hot vehicle died at hospital

It's unclear how long the girl was left alone in the vehicle. Her name and other details about what happened haven't been released.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 7:38 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 7:39 AM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 16-month girl died after being left inside a hot vehicle in northwest Iowa's Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department says officers dispatched around 4 p.m. Sunday found the toddler unconscious. The National Weather Service says the temperature was 98 degrees at the time. She was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

