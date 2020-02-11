Clear

Police say teen admitted smoking marijuana before hitting St. Paul pedestrian

Woman died Saturday after being struck while walking in her neighborhood.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 7:31 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police say a teen driver admitted to smoking marijuana before she struck and killed a pedestrian in St. Paul.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kevelyn Nicole Hopkins died Saturday at Regions Hospital, a day after she was struck by an SUV while walking in her neighborhood.

An 18-year-old St. Paul woman told investigators she smoked marijuana nine hours before the accident. The results of a blood test are pending.

The driver was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicle operation and released Sunday night.

