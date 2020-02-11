ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police say a teen driver admitted to smoking marijuana before she struck and killed a pedestrian in St. Paul.
Thirty-seven-year-old Kevelyn Nicole Hopkins died Saturday at Regions Hospital, a day after she was struck by an SUV while walking in her neighborhood.
An 18-year-old St. Paul woman told investigators she smoked marijuana nine hours before the accident. The results of a blood test are pending.
The driver was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicle operation and released Sunday night.
Related Content
- Police say teen admitted smoking marijuana before hitting St. Paul pedestrian
- Teen driver arrested in St. Paul pedestrian death
- Man hit by train in St. Paul
- Reaction to pedestrians hit
- Tax standoff in St. Paul
- Marijuana sentence for Hampton teen
- North Iowa police chase sends St. Paul man to jail
- St. Paul police report spike in drug overdoses
- Two arrested in St. Paul bicycle death
Scroll for more content...