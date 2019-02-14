Clear
Police say stolen Ritchie Valens memorabilia is recovered

Items were stolen during the Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 7:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 7:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Stolen bits of music history have been recovered.

The Clear Lake Police Department says two framed family photos of Ritchie Valens and a framed movie poster which were stolen on February 2 were recovered Thursday morning.

Captain Mike Colby says the items are in good condition. They belong to the family of the singer who died February 3, 1959, along with Buddy Holly and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson in a plane crash in Cerro Gordo County. The photos and poster were in Clear Lake for the Winter Dance Party Celebration at the Surf Ballroom.

Police say they were taken from a conference room at the Best Western Motor Lodge in Clear Lake during a family luncheon.

Anyone with information about where the memorabilia was during the 12 days it was missing is asked to contact the Clear Lake Police Department at 641-357-2186 or police@cityofclearlake.org. Contactors may remain anonymous.

