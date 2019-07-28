Clear

Police say shooting that injured NE Iowa woman was accidental

Police in northeastern Iowa say a Waterloo woman wounded in an accidental shooting is expected to recover.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 7:09 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 7:31 AM

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in northeastern Iowa say a Waterloo woman wounded in an accidental shooting is expected to recover.

The Courier reports that the woman was taken to a hospital following the shooting Thursday night.

Police say first responders were called to a home around 10:15 p.m. Thursday and found the woman with a single gunshot wound to the torso. Officials say she underwent surgery for her injuries.

Officers say a man at the house was handling a handgun when it accidentally fired.

