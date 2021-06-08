Police say one arrested after pedestrian hit by pickup in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Nebraska driver is accused of hitting a pedestrian outside Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City.

Christopher Rathfon, 35 of Omaha, NB, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, and OWI. He’s being held on $5,000 cash bond.

The Mason City Police Department says it got a call around 2:45 pm Tuesday about someone collapsing outside Mills Fleet Farm on 4th Street SW. Officer say after they and emergency responders arrived at the scene, it turned out the person who collapsed had been struck by a 2015 Chevy Colorado Z71 driven by Rathfon.

The injured pedestrian was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

Mason City police say this incident is still under investigation and anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Lt. Jeremy Ryal at 641-421-2716.