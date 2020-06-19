Police say no risk to public after man shot in Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – One person is shot and one person is in custody after an incident Thursday night in Goodhue County.

The Cannon Falls Police Department says it was called to the 100 block of Village Avenue East around 11:51 pm and when officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds and a 45-year-old man surrendered to them. The victim was taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

Cannon Falls police say a weapon was found and there is no risk to the public at this time.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Cannon Falls Ambulance assisted at the scene.