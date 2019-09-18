DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who set himself aflame at Des Moines' main library downtown has died.
Des Moines police say the 36-year-old man died around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics burn center in Iowa City. His name hasn't been released.
Witnesses reported the man doused himself with a flammable liquid just before 2 p.m. and ignited it. Library staffers used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames.
Police say no one else was injured. The fire occurred in what police say is an enclosed hallway outside the library interior.
Related Content
- Police say man who set himself aflame at Iowa library has died
- Man sets himself on fire in Des Moines public library
- Man dies in northeast Iowa farm accident
- StoryCorps set to record local stories for library of congress
- Petition calls for separating LGBT materials in Iowa library
- Iowa library shifts policy after outcry over LGBT materials
- Celebrating Rochester Public Library
- Seed Library Opens
- 2 children died after a stolen police cruiser crashed into their car outside a library
- Police: Eastern Iowa man set fire in hopes of being arrested
Scroll for more content...