Police say man who set himself aflame at Iowa library has died

Authorities say a man who set himself aflame at Des Moines' main library downtown has died.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 11:01 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who set himself aflame at Des Moines' main library downtown has died.

Des Moines police say the 36-year-old man died around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics burn center in Iowa City. His name hasn't been released.

Witnesses reported the man doused himself with a flammable liquid just before 2 p.m. and ignited it. Library staffers used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames.

Police say no one else was injured. The fire occurred in what police say is an enclosed hallway outside the library interior.

