Police say man is dead after firing shots at Iowa officers

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 9:08 AM

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Investigators say a suspect has been killed in southeastern Iowa after fleeing from and shooting at law enforcement officers.

The Division of Criminal Investigation says the man died early Wednesday at the Great River Medical Center.

Police say Burlington police officers and a Des Moines County deputy responded to a call of shots fired at 12:50 a.m.

Officers found the suspect's truck minutes later and initiated a traffic stop. The DCI says that initial reports indicate the driver got out, displayed a gun toward the officers and fled on foot.

The agency says officers gave chase, and that both the suspect and law enforcement fired multiple rounds. The officers and the deputy were not injured.

The DCI says the man's name will be released once his family is notified.

