Police say employee at Iowa club for kids showed porn to 2 girls

An Ames resident has been accused of showing pornography to girls under the age of 13 while he worked at the Ames Boys and Girls Club.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 7:58 AM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Ames resident has been accused of showing pornography to girls under the age of 13 while he worked at the Ames Boys and Girls Club.

Story County court records say 18-year-old Bobby Chase is charged with two misdemeanor counts of showing obscene materials to minors. Jail records show he remained in custody Wednesday. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment for him.

The court documents say Chase used his phone Monday to show two girls at the club a few seconds of a naked female on a porn website. Erika Peterson is chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Story County, and she says Chase has been fired. He was hired in June as a youth development professional.

Police say Peterson shared the allegations against Chase after a parent of one of the girls reported the incident to Peterson.

