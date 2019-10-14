Clear

Police say Iowa slaying suspect arrested in Georgia

Georgia authorities have found a man suspected in an Iowa slaying.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 11:39 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:41 AM

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Georgia authorities have found a man suspected in an Iowa slaying.

Fort Dodge police say in a news release that 19-year-old Damion Chavez was spotted by a sheriff's deputy in Lowndes County, Georgia, on Saturday in a vehicle on Interstate 75. The vehicle was pulled over and Chavez was arrested without incident. Two other people in the vehicle were released.

Arrangements are being made to have Chavez returned to Iowa. Iowa court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Fort Dodge police say Chavez has been charged with robbery and first-degree murder in the slaying of 28-year-old Mohammed Yaqoub, who lived in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Officers sent to check reports of a shooting found Yaqoub. He'd been shot several times.

A 16-year-old boy also has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a robbery.

