Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police say Garner bomb threat aimed at 'specific individuals'

No charges filed yet.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 5:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Authorities say a bomb threat Thursday was aimed at specific people and not intended for the general public.

The Kwik Star on Highway 18 in Garner was evacuated after Garner police say they got a 911 call around 8 am about an explosive device inside a vehicle. Because the vehicle was near the Kwik Star, the store and the surrounding area was evacuated and the bomb squad was called in. No bomb was found.

The investigation continues and no charges have been filed at this time but Garner police say any threats of an explosive device were directed towards specific individuals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mowing your lawn? Careful where you blow your grass clippings

Image

Business leaders hold talk on technology

Image

High schoolers gather to honor Meredith Willson

Image

Preston set to host Trout Days

Image

Major expansion announced for Mason City business

Image

Group looks to encourage women seek leadership roles

Image

Rollover crash sends two people to the hospital

Image

Chris' Forecast 5/17

Image

You could see more Monarch butterflies this summer

Image

Walking the Distance for Mental Health

Community Events