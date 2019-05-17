Police say Garner bomb threat aimed at 'specific individuals'

GARNER, Iowa – Authorities say a bomb threat Thursday was aimed at specific people and not intended for the general public.
The Kwik Star on Highway 18 in Garner was evacuated after Garner police say they got a 911 call around 8 am about an explosive device inside a vehicle. Because the vehicle was near the Kwik Star, the store and the surrounding area was evacuated and the bomb squad was called in. No bomb was found.
The investigation continues and no charges have been filed at this time but Garner police say any threats of an explosive device were directed towards specific individuals.
