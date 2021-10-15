Police say 2 dead following response to Charles City residence

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a search of a Charles City residence resulted in finding a dead body while another person died after being taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police were called Tuesday afternoon to 301 Shaw Ave. and officers spoke with several people who were present.

"One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased. Officers conducted a search of the residence and located a body inside the house. The case remains under investigation and names are being withheld as the correct people are notified," police said.

Police said there is not a direct threat to the public.