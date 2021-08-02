Heavy police presence at Rochester hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police are responding to a situation at the Extended Stay America hotel on Woodlake Drive SE. Police are calling the incident a possible domestic situation involving an armed person.

A KIMT News 3 reporter on-scene reports seeing several squad cars from both the Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. A SWAT vehicle was also spotted at the hotel.

Woodlake drive is being blocked off by police.

Rochester Police are also urging the public to stay away from the area.

Stay with KIMT News 3 for more updates as they become available.