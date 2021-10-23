Police respond to reported gunfire at Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say at least one person has been taken into custody after gunfire Friday evening.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the 800 block of 16th Avenue SE in Rochester around 8:45 pm on a report of multiple gunshots. Police say they arrived to find no one was injured but there was some property damage.

The Rochester Police Department says officers had been at that apartment complex earlier Friday evening because of a dispute between two parties.

This incident remains under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.