Police release names of Des Moines shooting victims

Authorities released the names Thursday of two people found fatally shot and two wounded in Des Moines.

Police responded Wednesday to the shooting at a home in the Merle Hay neighborhood and discovered two bodies.

A third person there had a wounded leg and was taken to a hospital.

About 30 minutes later officers found someone nearby with a gunshot wound to a leg.

That person also was taken to a hospital. Police identified the two dead people as 28-year-old Damiko Carr and 21-year-old Karyree Henderson.

The two wounded were identified as 31-year-old Michael Blackwell and 26-year-old Alonzo Kearney.