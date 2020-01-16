Authorities released the names Thursday of two people found fatally shot and two wounded in Des Moines.
Police responded Wednesday to the shooting at a home in the Merle Hay neighborhood and discovered two bodies.
A third person there had a wounded leg and was taken to a hospital.
About 30 minutes later officers found someone nearby with a gunshot wound to a leg.
That person also was taken to a hospital. Police identified the two dead people as 28-year-old Damiko Carr and 21-year-old Karyree Henderson.
The two wounded were identified as 31-year-old Michael Blackwell and 26-year-old Alonzo Kearney.
Related Content
- Police release names of Des Moines shooting victims
- Six hurt in Des Moines shooting
- Des Moines shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
- Des Moines police release 2nd video showing mountain lion in residential area (with video)
- Homeless on the move in Des Moines
- Medical marijuana facility proposed for Des Moines
- Des Moines Register ordered to conceal information
- Gunshots end football game in Des Moines
- Woman sentenced for Des Moines murder
- Des Moines hospital transplant program announces closure
Scroll for more content...