Police release names of Des Moines shooting victims

Authorities released the names Thursday of two people found fatally shot and two wounded in Des Moines.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 10:03 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Police responded Wednesday to the shooting at a home in the Merle Hay neighborhood and discovered two bodies.

A third person there had a wounded leg and was taken to a hospital.

About 30 minutes later officers found someone nearby with a gunshot wound to a leg.

That person also was taken to a hospital. Police identified the two dead people as 28-year-old Damiko Carr and 21-year-old Karyree Henderson.

The two wounded were identified as 31-year-old Michael Blackwell and 26-year-old Alonzo Kearney.

