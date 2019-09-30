Police release name of person killed in Cerro Gordo County crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - Authorities have released the name of a person killed in a Friday crash.
Mason City police said 21-year-old Madisyn Ensign, of Dumont, died as a result of the crash. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Tomas Berk, of Aredale.
Dominic Clifford, 18, was hospitalized for the injuries he sustained after being ejected from the vehicle.
The fourth occupant, a minor, was treated and released.
“The crash remains under investigation at this time. We would ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636,” police said.
The crash happened at 10:44 p.m. just south of Highway 122 on California Ave.
MCPD Press Release - Sept 27 Fatal Crash Update
2701 pic.twitter.com/4D4HIuaXIa
— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) September 30, 2019
