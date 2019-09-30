Police release name of person killed in Cerro Gordo County crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - Authorities have released the name of a person killed in a Friday crash.

Mason City police said 21-year-old Madisyn Ensign, of Dumont, died as a result of the crash. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Tomas Berk, of Aredale.

Dominic Clifford, 18, was hospitalized for the injuries he sustained after being ejected from the vehicle.

The fourth occupant, a minor, was treated and released.

“The crash remains under investigation at this time. We would ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636,” police said.

The crash happened at 10:44 p.m. just south of Highway 122 on California Ave.