ROCHESTER, Minn. - A body that found by dumpsters near the Best Western early Monday morning has been identified as 34-year-old Stephen Mcalister.

Mcalister had ID cards that noted addresses in both North Dakota and North Carolina.

The man was staying at the motel, police said, and they believe he was staying in Rochester while working a construction job.

The body was near the dumpster for a couple of hours before it was located.