Police release images of 3 vehicles believed to be involved in Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify the individuals in three vehicles thought to be involved in a May 20 shooting.

Police said the shooting happened at 8:12 p.m. in the area of 37th St. NE and E. River Rd. in Rochester.

"A white Jeep left south on East River Road during the shooting, followed by the Maroon SUV and white sedan. The below were taken of the vehicles involved in the shooting at the time the shooting occurred. If anyone has any information about the shooting, the people involved, or the vehicles used, please contact Investigator Weber at (507) 328-6922 or cweber@rochestermn.gov."

A cash reward may be available.