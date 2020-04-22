Police recover remains in western Minnesota dismemberment murder

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Law enforcement officers investigating the killing and dismemberment of a 19-year-old woman say they have discovered remains in a western Minnesota landfill believed to be those of the victim.
Twenty-seven-year-old Ethan Broad was charged this week in Clay County with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in the death of Dystynee Avery. Two more people have been arrested on accessory to murder charges.
Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson says officers had been searching the landfill for three days, but gave no further details The criminal complaint says Broad confessed to killing and dismembering Avery, but says it was an act of self-defense.
