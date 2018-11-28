Police recommending surveillance camera after suspects caught on camera taking package

MASON CITY, Iowa- Tis the season for buying and stealing gifts, according to the Mason City Police Department, but they said home surveillance systems are giving them new leads to recent thefts.



John Collins and his wife vacation several times a year but said their travels don’t keep them from ordering online. Last year they installed a doorbell that doubles as a camera so they can see anyone who comes to their door while they are away.



Police said technology like this is handy in fighting crime. Recently a home surveillance video captured pictures of two individuals police say took a package from a Mason City home November 14th.



Collins said they do feel safe in their community, but this system does give them a little piece of mind.



“If there is a problem at least we have video that lasts I don’t know how long, but it stays on my phone until I delete it,” Collins Said. “We can see what’s coming and going at any time.”



Police said that you can pick up a system at Best Buy or Walmart, but they do vary in price. Collins said his system cost a few hundred dollars.



Those with the Mason City Police Department are still asking for the public’s help in identifying the two individuals they believe took a package from a home in Mason City. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mason City Police Department.