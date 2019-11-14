Clear
Police probing social media threat to Iowa State students

The poster typed these words next to the photo: "We fought for this land and won, and will be more than willing to kill for it again if you try and take it."

Nov 14, 2019

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating what officials say is a threat posted on social media to three Iowa State students.

Iowa State Police Chief Michael Newton said Wednesday that the university is trying to identify who posted it on Reddit.

The university says the threat targeted three students who participated in a Land Acknowledgement statement made at a Students Against Racism meeting on Nov. 7. Such statements acknowledge the indigenous people who once inhabited the land.

Newton says police are working with Reddit to find information about the poster.

