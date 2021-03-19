Police search for shooter after one injured in "apparent" argument between family members

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Northwest Rochester Friday evening.

Officials say the incident appears to have occurred during an argument between two men who are believed to be father and son. The victim, said to be around 50 years old, was treated at Saint Mary's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD says they received a report of two shots being fired at the 1027 building of The Villages at Essex Park Apartments around 7:30 P.M. Responding officers found one victim with what they believe was a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police are now urging the suspected shooter to turn himself in.

"We're actively looking for him, we're working on some leads," said Lt. James Evenson with RPD. "This person, he knows what he did. We'd encourage him to call the police and turn himself in so we can talk to him and find out exactly what happened."

While police have not yet released a description of the suspect, they believe he is an 18-year-old who used a handgun in the incident.

Officials add they do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.