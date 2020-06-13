Police 'overwhelmed' by marijuana smell, arrest two Friday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two are arrested on drug charges after a fight at a convenience store.

James Trayon Walker, 22, and Anesia Matthew Taylor, 19, are both accused of 5th degree marijuana sales and 5th degree drug possession.

Rochester police were called around 8:13 pm Friday about a fight at the Casey’s General Store on Eastwood Road SE. Officers were told those involved in the fight had left in vehicles and one of them was a white Chevy. Police then stopped a white Chevy Impala in the 1300 block of Marion Road SE.

Officers say there were five males in the vehicle and there was an overwhelming smell of marijuana coming from it. Police say a search found a pound of the drug and $1,660 in cash.