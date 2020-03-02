Police on the lookout for someone impersonating a Rochester officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An investigation is underway into someone impersonating a Rochester police officer.

The Police Department says an adult female has reported being stopped by what she thought was a Rochester police officer on Friday at around 3:30 pm. She says she was driving on 65 Street NW and turned onto Bandel Road NW when a man driving what appeared to be a Rochester police vehicle pulled her over. The woman says she was told that she was stopped for speeding and advised not to do it again, then the supposed police officer went back to his car and drove away.

The Rochester Police Department says this was not one of its officers.

He is described a white, around 25 years old, about six feet tall, and with a thin build. The woman says he had a tattoo on his neck, a name tag that read “Sledgehammer,” a baseball cap with “Rochester Police” written on it, a black tactical-style vest, and a handgun on his hip.

His vehicle is described as a black SUV with “Rochester Police” on both sides. The woman says the emergency lights on the vehicle may have been inside it and not on the roof.

The Rochester Police Department says if you are unsure if the person stopping you is an officer, you can do the following:

• Turn your hazards on and pull over in a public area that has people. At night, drive to a well-lit area.

• Dial 911 while looking for a safe place to stop. Be aware of your location so you can describe it to the dispatcher. Confirm with the dispatcher that a legitimate officer is stopping you.

• Lock your doors and only put your window down a few inches.

• Look for a uniform or other official Rochester Police markings on the subjects clothing.

• If you are still unsure, explain to the officer that you are uneasy with the situation and ask to see the officer’s official department photo identification and badge. Make note of the officer’s name and department.

• Do not reach for your phone when the subject is near your vehicle. If the subject is an officer he or she may believe you’re looking for a weapon. Instead, first tell the subject you would like to reach for your phone to dial 911 to confirm the subject is a legitimate police officer.

Anyone with information on this impersonator is asked to please contact Investigator Garrett Johnson at 507-328-6923. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at www.rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org.

Police say a similar incident happened recently involving the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.