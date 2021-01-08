Clear

Police officer's death intensifies Capitol siege questions

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters" during the Wednesday riot. He is the fifth person to die because of the melee.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 7:02 AM
Posted By: By LISA MASCARO and MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer has died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, a violent siege that is forcing hard questions about the defeated president's remaining days in office and the ability of the Capitol Police to secure the area.

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters" during the Wednesday riot. He is the fifth person to die because of the melee.

The rampage that has shocked the world and left the country on edge forced the resignations of three top Capitol security officials over the failure to stop the breach. It led lawmakers to demand a review of operations and an FBI briefing over what they called a “terrorist attack.” And it is prompting a broader reckoning over Trump’s tenure in office and what comes next for a torn nation.

Protesters were urged by Trump during a rally near the White House earlier Wednesday to head to Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were scheduled to confirm Biden’s presidential victory. The mob swiftly broke through police barriers, smashed windows and paraded through the halls, sending lawmakers into hiding.

One protester, a white woman, was shot to death by Capitol Police, and there were dozens of arrests. Three other people died after “medical emergencies” related to the breach.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said news of the police officer’s death was “gut-wrenching.”

“None of this should have happened,” Sasse said in a statement. “Lord, have mercy.”

Sicknick had returned to his division office after the incident and collapsed, the statement said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died on Thursday.

Two House Democrats on committees overseeing the Capitol police budgets said those responsible need to be held to answer for the “senseless” death.

"We must ensure that the mob who attacked the People’s House and those who instigated them are held fully accountable,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Ct., and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio. in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said any remaining day with the president in power could be “a horror show for America.” Likewise, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the attack on the Capitol was “an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," and Trump must not stay in office “one day” longer.

Pelosi and Schumer called for invoking the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to force Trump from office before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20. Schumer said he and Pelosi tried to call Vice President Mike Pence early Thursday to discuss that option but were unable to connect with him.

At least one Republican lawmaker joined the effort. The procedure allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

Pelosi said if the president’s Cabinet does not swiftly act, the House may proceed to impeach Trump.

Trump, who had repeatedly refused to concede the election, did so in a late Thursday video from the White House vowing a “seamless transition of power.”

Two Republicans who led efforts to challenge the election results, Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, faced angry peers in the Senate. Cruz defended his objection to the election results as “the right thing to do” as he tried unsuccessfully to have Congress launch an investigation.nIn the House, Republican leaders Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California and Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana joined in the failed effort to overturn Biden’s win by objecting to the Electoral College results.

With tensions high, the Capitol shuttered and lawmakers not scheduled to return until the inauguration, an uneasy feeling of stalemate settled over a main seat of national power as Trump remained holed up at the White House.

The social media giant Facebook banned the president from its platform and Instagram for the duration of Trump's final days in office, if not indefinitely, citing his intent to stoke unrest. Twitter had silenced him the day before.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said “the shocking events" make it clear Trump “intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power.”

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, under pressure from Schumer, Pelosi and other congressional leaders, was forced to resign. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked for and received the resignation of the Sergeant at Arms of the Senate, Michael Stenger, effective immediately. Paul Irving, the longtime Sergeant at Arms of the House, also resigned.

Sund had defended his department’s response to the storming of the Capitol, saying officers had “acted valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions.”

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called the police response “a failure.”

Lawmakers from both parties pledged to investigate and questioned whether a lack of preparedness allowed a mob to occupy and vandalize the building. The Pentagon and Justice Department had been rebuffed when they offered assistance.

Black lawmakers, in particular, noted the way the mostly white Trump supporters were treated.

Newly elected Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said if “we, as Black people did the same things that happened ... the reaction would have been different, we would have been laid out on the ground.”

The protesters ransacked the place, taking over the House area and Senate chamber and waving Trump, American and Confederate flags. Outside, they scaled the walls and balconies.

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., a former police chief, said it was “painfully obvious” that Capitol police “were not prepared.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 429570

Reported Deaths: 5640
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin891751426
Ramsey38352710
Dakota31538291
Anoka29922339
Washington19199207
Stearns17384177
St. Louis13065225
Scott1142488
Wright1118494
Olmsted985465
Sherburne792761
Carver667334
Clay632078
Rice572460
Kandiyohi545667
Blue Earth519232
Crow Wing463268
Chisago435128
Otter Tail433954
Benton403983
Winona371145
Douglas360664
Nobles357646
Mower341726
Goodhue324950
Polk323352
McLeod314341
Morrison302243
Beltrami297544
Lyon292129
Itasca275041
Becker274737
Isanti274035
Carlton270338
Pine256412
Steele25649
Todd227129
Freeborn215218
Nicollet215035
Mille Lacs209245
Brown206433
Le Sueur201015
Cass198320
Meeker192133
Waseca182516
Roseau163115
Martin162025
Wabasha15922
Hubbard142837
Renville134039
Redwood133627
Chippewa129831
Houston125713
Dodge12454
Cottonwood123416
Fillmore11582
Wadena115512
Sibley10525
Rock105010
Aitkin104033
Watonwan10377
Faribault98111
Kanabec94818
Pennington91914
Yellow Medicine90614
Pipestone89822
Jackson8179
Swift81317
Murray8125
Pope7075
Marshall68915
Stevens6818
Clearwater67214
Lac qui Parle63915
Wilkin5999
Lake57615
Koochiching5639
Lincoln4681
Big Stone4493
Unassigned44368
Norman4158
Grant4127
Mahnomen3997
Kittson34418
Red Lake3144
Traverse2252
Lake of the Woods1601
Cook1090

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 291548

Reported Deaths: 4012
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk43303421
Linn17163258
Scott14794153
Black Hawk13147222
Woodbury12630172
Johnson1153147
Dubuque10952140
Pottawattamie8629102
Dallas834966
Story830832
Webster456366
Cerro Gordo446363
Sioux444347
Clinton431360
Marshall416758
Warren405737
Buena Vista382627
Muscatine370375
Des Moines367137
Plymouth343162
Wapello325693
Lee301728
Jasper301355
Marion288750
Jones264648
Henry255129
Carroll246631
Bremer232946
Crawford221622
Boone205115
Benton204140
Washington203329
Jackson183330
Mahaska182635
Tama181757
Dickinson177321
Delaware167533
Clay160917
Kossuth160735
Wright156921
Hamilton153225
Buchanan150917
Hardin149729
Fayette149421
Harrison149259
Clayton146047
Cedar144119
Winneshiek143719
Page140414
Butler137423
Floyd132636
Mills132215
Cherokee131625
Lyon129628
Poweshiek126024
Hancock123624
Allamakee122726
Calhoun12029
Iowa117821
Grundy114721
Winnebago113928
Jefferson112822
Louisa111526
Mitchell110231
Cass108740
Chickasaw107411
Sac107114
Madison10689
Emmet105728
Union105319
Appanoose102936
Humboldt101218
Guthrie99023
Shelby98126
Franklin96217
Palo Alto8639
Unassigned8280
Keokuk82325
Montgomery80317
Howard77718
Pocahontas76011
Monroe74417
Clarke7347
Ida71829
Davis66820
Greene6657
Adair64517
Lucas6258
Osceola6258
Monona57716
Taylor5719
Worth5603
Fremont4805
Van Buren47612
Decatur4594
Wayne40721
Audubon3948
Ringgold3898
Adams2813
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Mason City
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Areas of fog possible tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teaching talk about discussing Capitol chaos with students

Image

History center among businesses able to reopen Monday

Image

Minnesota DFL calls for removal of Reps Hagedorn, Fischbach

Image

Mayo Clinic lights up Plummer Building in show of unity

Image

Local politicos weigh in on Washington chaos

Image

Byron gears up for season, sets the bar high for 2021

Image

DFL Calls for removal of Hagedorn, Fischbach

Image

Red White and Blue Illuminate Iconic Structure

Image

Local mayor calls for civility

Image

MC Mayor calls for civility

Community Events