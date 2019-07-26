Clear

Police officer to mount third party challenge to Ilhan Omar

Says he was motivated to run by Omar's comments on 9/11.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 7:25 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer says he plans to run for the Minnesota congressional seat currently held by Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Chris Kelley says he will officially launch his campaign for the Independence Party endorsement in the 5th Congressional District on Monday. Kelley tells KSTP-TV he was first motivated to run for Omar's seat after comments she made in April at a meeting of the Council on American-Islamic Relations when some thought she diminished the impact of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized some people did something ..." Omar said in part at the meeting in California.

Kelley, an Army veteran, sought Republican endorsement for a state Senate seat in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking another chance for storms this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Warm, Windy, and Humid Friday

StormTeam 3: A breezy Friday and a stormy Sunday

Image

Revived man receives heart transplant, second chance at life

Image

Art, culture and race.

Image

Nitrates in your water?

Image

Can you go to the fair with $50 or less?

Image

Fighting at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Autocross At Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Helicopter Rides At The Fair

Image

Big Names At The Fair

Community Events