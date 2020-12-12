Police officer, suspect wounded in Minnesota shootout

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say an officer and a man involved in a domestic disturbance call were wounded in a shootout late Friday.

Brooklyn Park police say in a statement that two officers found the man in a vehicle outside a home where they were responding to the disturbance. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire and the officer was shot. The suspect ran away but was later caught. Police say that's when authorities discovered the man was also wounded.

Both injuries are considered not to be life-threatening.