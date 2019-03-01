Police officer hurt in North Iowa car chase

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A police officer is hospitalized and a Minnesota man was arrested after a chase through Charles City.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle on Highway 14 when they entered Charles City around 2:49 a.m. Thursday. Police joined in the chase, with a squad car getting into a collision with the suspect vehicle near N Jackson Street and Lane Street. Police say the suspect vehicle continued around a business and a Charles City police officer was dragged by the vehicle a short distance.

Eventually, the suspect vehicle crashed into a snowbank and became stuck. Floyd County sheriff’s deputies say they arrested the driver, Bryant Scott Johnston, 32 of North St. Paul, MN. He is facing multiple charges.

The Charles City police officer who was dragged was flown to the Floyd County Medical Center for treatment of several injuries and released a few hours later. The police squad car involved in the collision sustained over $2,000 to the front end.

The Chickasaw and Mitchell county sheriff’s offices and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with this chase.