One of the former officers charged in death of George Floyd is out of jail

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – One of the former police officers arrested in the death of George Floyd is out of jail.

The Hennepin County Jail website lists Thomas Keirnan Lane, 37, as having paid bond and been released from custody around 4 pm Wednesday. Lane was being held on $750,000 bond for aiding and abetting 2nd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter.

The jail website lists his next court appearance as June 29.

Lane is one of three Minneapolis police officers accused of standing by and doing nothing while a senior officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck and ignored man’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe, until Floyd stopped moving and died.

Chauvin and the other two officers, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng, are still in Custody. Chauvin is charged with 2nd degree murder, 3rd degree murder, and 2nd degree manslaughter. Thao and Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting.

All four men charged were fired from the Minneapolis police force.